Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 07 | Prerna Challenges Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap which airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001-hit version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's intense love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead role.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 06 | Whom Will Prerna Choose?

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 7 episode?

The January 7, 2020 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Viraj helping Prerna by giving his hand so that she does not fall. Komolika begins to humiliate Prerna and is rejoicing that she will soon be leaving Anurag's home. Prerna comes to know that Anurag had the same disturbing dream-like hers of leaving her behind. Prerna is determined that Anurag will hopefully remember everything at the Tilak ceremony. Prerna confidently challenges Komolika that it will be Anurag who will soon break their marriage. This makes Komolika very paranoid and she fears that Anurag will start developing feelings for Prerna. Later, Anurag goes on to ask Prerna if she is happy and she asks him the same question. Prerna makes it clear that she is not happy with her marriage and Anurag goes on to give her a black thread.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 3: Prerna Confronts Viraj

Komolika begans plotting so that Anurag's memory does not return

All hell breaks lose when Anurag accidentally applies sindoor in Prerna's forehead. Anurag also inquires about his mangalsutra to which Prerna replies that she will keep it securely until her marriage. Anurag is attracted towards Prerna which makes Komolika all the more frightened and she starts wondering why Anurag went inside Prerna's room. Komolika does not want Anurag's memory to come back at any cost. Komolika purposely spoils Anurag's attire so that he does not attend the tilak ceremony. On the other hand, Veena and Mohini are extremely happy with Prerna's tilak ceremony. When Anurag sees a chunri, he starts having flashes of his memory with Prerna.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 2 Written Update: Prerna Agrees To Marry Viraj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.