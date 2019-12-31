'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For December 30: Anurag Finds The Photo Album

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update December 30th

The episode started with a lot of confusion regarding Prerna’s health. Everyone seems worried about her health and the child. Anurag is thinking about her, he is worried and he wants to find out about her husband who left her in such a tender situation. He calls John to ask about the same. However, due to network problems, Anurag was unable to hear what John says. Anurag Basu is truly motivated to find out the culprit and leaves his room to go to Prerna’s house to check her photo album.

While leaving Anurag shares a glance with Prerna who is happily resting with his family. He smiles at them feeling good about his family’s care for her. Meanwhile, the villainous Komolika calls Prerna. She starts taunting and tries her best to make Prerna feel bad about herself. However, Prerna fights back and tells her that she is not stressed and everything is handled. While the two are fighting, Anurag enters into Prerna’s room. Komolika tells Prerna that Anurag knows about her condition and he thinks falsely about it. Prerna is confident about his trust towards her and she tells Komolika that she has faith in Anurag’s belief which makes Komolika angry.

Furious Komolika hurts her hand and talks to herself about how she is going to make Prerna’s life miserable. Anurag finds the photo album at her place. He is about to open and check who is her husband but at the same time, Prerna enters the room. Hurriedly she grabs the album and pulls it away from his hand. Anurag starts questioning her about her husband and her past. Confused and sad Prerna has nothing to say. She tells him that her husband has forgotten about their marriage but he did not leave her. He has moved on with some other woman and she starts crying.

Anurag gets a call from Komolika. She asks him about his whereabouts, and after knowing that Anurag is at Prerna’s place, she gets angry. She starts shouting and fighting with him. After this, she thinks to herself about how she will be handling situations henceforth. Komolika is motivated with her plan to stop Prerna from getting close to Anurag. Whereas Prerna’s friend Veena comes to her with a sad face and expressed her helplessness in assisting Prerna in her problems. Strong Prerna consoles her and gives her an inhaler while also making her feel better by explaining that she will not leave Anurag alone with the Komolika.

