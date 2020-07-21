Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler: Nivedita Plans To Get Rid Of Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has come up with fresh episodes after the shoots resumed during the lockdown. The latest episodes feature Prerna trying to ruin Anurag's life as revenge for trying to kill her. However, Anurag seems to have other motives and has kind of given up on life. Here is what will happen in today's episode.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoilers for July 21

Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 21 episode will start with Nivedita refusing to go to Prerna's party. She knows they are being called only to get insulted. However, Komolika tells Mohini to explain Nivedita that they have to go and she should get ready. Nivedita feels angry and helpless.

At Prerna's party later, Mohini tries to taunt Veena for bagging a rich son-in-law like Mr Bajaj. However, Veena answers back and insults Mohini and Nivedita. The mother-daughter duo feels frustrated and Mohini tells Nivedita that she should have married a rich guy. Nivedita says she should get someone rich so that they can drive Komolika away from their lives. Mohini suggests Mr Bajaj's name. Nivedita then plans to manipulate Mr Bajaj and get him to marry her and help her get rid of Komolika.

Meanwhile, Prerna keeps waiting for Anurag. She thinks about his reaction when he will see her and her success at the party. She hopes to ruin him and hurt him just like he had hurt her. However, Anurag doesn't come still and Prerna gets anxious by the minute.

What happened last day on Kasautti Zindagii Kay?

Komolika got furious seeing the morning news. She doubted Anurag of helping Prerna get the deal. Prerna invited Komolika and the Basu family to her inauguration party. However, Mr Bajaj's manager warns him that Prerna's plan might make them incur a loss on their Bajaj city flats.

Prerna kept plotting her revenge against Anurag. She saw a saree that she used to wear and thought about her and Anurag. She wondered how could she be so naive to trust him. She waited eagerly to see his reaction at her party. Prerna also thought that since Anurag had hurt her so much, she will also give him pain.

