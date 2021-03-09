Kashmera Shah Flaunts Her 'paani Wala Dance' In A BTS Video From Her Shoot

Kashmera Shah frequently posts some of her sizzling bikini looks on social media for all her fans and as she posted another one recently, all her fans were left astonished with her ravishing look. She shared a BTS video of herself while she was at one of her shoots and showcased her love for water in the most elegant way.

Kashmera Shah’s paani wala dance in the pool

Kashmera Shah recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an entertaining video clip with all her fans in which she can be seen having a ball in a swimming pool while she was posing for a shoot. In the video, she showed some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her flaunting her bikini avatar along with some elegant poses for the camera. After splashing some water in the swimming pool, she slowly came out of the pool and then went in again.

In the caption, she stated how much she loved the water and mentioned that it was another behind-the-scenes glimpse from her shoot. Many of the fans took to Kashmera Shah’s video and stated how gorgeous she looked in the video while many others dropped in tons of heart-eyed emojis to express their feelings on how they were mesmerized with her beauty. Many of the fans also added numerous fire symbols in the comments to depict how she looked extremely stunning in her BTS video shoot. Some of the fans also mentioned how she started a fire on the water in the most sizzling way. Many of the fans stated how she managed to heat the water of the swimming pool with her sultry avatar. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kashmera Shah’s Instagram post.

Kashmera Shah recently added a cute photo of her in which she can be seen adorably hugging her kids. In the caption, she stated how all the women were a goddess and a badass and they totally got this. She then wished all her fans a happy women’s day to all the “I don’t give a damn what the world thinks” women. Several fans and her celebrity peers took to her Instagram handle and praised her caption. They also sent lovely women’s day wishes in return and stated how cute she looked with her kids in the photo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.