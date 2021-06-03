Kashmera Shah On Nisha-Karan Controversy: 'I Am Against Domestic Violence'

Television couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are currently going through a rough patch after the former accused her husband of assaulting her. Denying her claims, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor claimed that his wife smashed her head herself to implicate him and was trying to frame him to seek a hefty alimony amount. Amid the feud, actress Kashmera Shah took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note while making her stand clear in the domestic violence matter. Kashmera shared a picture of Nisha, Karan, and their son Kavish and expressed her ‘sincere concerns’ towards the little boy whom she feels is suffering the most in this fight.

Kashmera Shah pens note while clearing stand on Nisha-Karan feud

Kashmera who had earlier spoken on behalf of her friend Nisha penned a note to justify her stand against domestic violence. She claimed that ‘she is against anyone touching a woman without her permission but she is also against a Happy Family Breaking.’ Commenting on people’s thoughts who are constantly asking her to chose sides, Kashmera said that ‘she chose to take the side of the young child here. She is here for him and will do everything to help his mother protect him.’ Kashmera added that while she was hounded by calls asking her ‘to wash their dirty laundry in public,' she has decided to not speak about it.

“These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told and believe me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT,” wrote Kashmera. Further, she spoke about standing constantly beside her friends and reveal not to ‘wash hands in this mud.’ “I don’t have to show that I am Nisha’s friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been. I don’t need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents.”

At last, while concluding the post, Kashmera spoke about the upbringing of their son and the trauma he might b going through after seeing his parents fighting. “ I cannot have him grow up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE,” she concluded.

Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra heading for divorce

Right from a strain in their marriage, domestic abuse to an extra-marital affair, divorce, and alimony, there were different matters and versions that came up from both sides. The couple is indeed heading towards divorce and the former is seeking alimony that takes care of their four-year-old son Kavish’s future and education. As per reports, Nisha Rawal stated that her only demand from Karan Mehra was for him to take responsibility for Kavish. She said that the alimony she was demanding was not for herself, but to fund their son's education. The actress stated that all she wanted was that Karan takes care of Kavish's future and higher education.

