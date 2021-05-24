Kashmera Shah Reacts To Sambhavna Seth's Father's Demise: 'Hope You Get Justice'

Indian actress, Sambhavna Seth, has been making headlines recently due to the tragic demise of her father, which the actress claimed was due to medical negligence. Indian actress, Kashmera Shah also recently shared a picture of Sambhavna Seth and her father and wrote a heartfelt note in support of the latter. Sambhavna Seth's father passed away recently due to COVID-19 complications.

Sambhavna Seth's video from the hospital where her father was admitted has gone viral. In support of Seth's video and her claims, Kashmera Shah wrote, "I saw your post and I am in shock @sambhavnasethofficial I have known very good doctors and fabulous nurses but this experience that you had and the very loss of your father is absolutely dreadful". She then wrote about how sorry she was for Seth's loss and wrote, "I am at a complete loss of words. Such a kind man and such a loving daughter. I hope you get the justice you are seeking". Take a look below.

More about Sambhavna Seth's video

Sambhavna Seth's Instagram video in which the actress talks about medical negligence regarding her father's treatment for COVID-19, has recently gone viral. The actress has received a lot of support from her fans and other celebrities across the industry, with Kashmera Shah being the latest to join in. In the pre-recorded video, the actress had shown the condition of her father in the hospital and how his oxygen level is dipping.

In the video, the actress alleges how a nurse at the Jaipur Golden Hospital was extremely unhelpful and disrespectful to her, even though her father was in the ICU. In her long caption, she wrote, "They Killed my Father" along with a long note explaining the hospital's treatment. She also mentioned how her father passed away only 2 hours of her making that video.

She also wrote about how she is going to fight for justice saying, "Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father" (Sic). She also asked fans to fight with her using hashtags like "#justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder".

Seth also gave details about her path further, mentioning how she was going to sue the hospital and send them a legal notice. Take a look below -

Image - Kashmera Shah's Instagram, Sambhavna Seth's instagram

