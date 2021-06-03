Kashmera Shah Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Twins, Says 'Love You Chiku & Piku'

Proud mother and actor Kashmera Shah, on Wednesday, June 3 is celebrating the birthday of her twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang. Her little munchkins have turned 3 and the matriarch just cannot control her happiness. Taking to her Instagram space, Kashmera Shah posted a sweet photo of her sons and penned a heart-warming note to celebrate the occasion.

Kashmera Shah celebrates her twins’ birthday

In the photo shared by her, both the twin brothers can be seen embracing each other in a warm hug as one of them plants a sweet kiss on another. The TV actor said that her universe isn’t made of atoms instead, it is filled with the sweet and tiny stories of her sons. Kashmera enunciated, “My Universe is not made up of Atoms… it is made up of tiny stories.. And you both are the best stories I have written. Happy Birthday my darling Rayaan and Krishaang our Chiku and Piku. Love you now and forever and I love your dad more for giving me you both”. Check out the post shared by her below:

This comes just days after Kashmera celebrated the 30th birthday of her husband and comedian Krushna Abhishek. On the special occasion, the Steal Ur Girlfriend host shared a candid romantic photograph of the celebrity couple as they spent some quality time together. She said, “Life is better when your life partner is as crazy and as mad as you. I am so happy to celebrate every year in your madness. Love you forever”. Here’s taking a quick look at the photograph:

Recently, Kashmera Shah also made headlines for publicly showcasing her unfiltered opinion about the ongoing Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal domestic violence controversy. Kashmera is close to both and has refused to choose sides and “wash their dirty laundry in public”. She said, “if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral”.

(Image: Kashmera Shah's Instagram)

