Kashmera Shah Shares Stunning Video From One Of Her Favourite Photoshoots

Kashmera Shah's Instagram handle got updated by her with a small video presentation from what she considers to be one of her most favorite shoots. In the short clip, one can see that Kashmera is posing for the camera in what appears to be a light-blue colored swimwear and a transparent black morning gown. She could also be seen expressing her desire to be able to do a shoot similar to the one she's referring to in the image That along with a handful of Kashmera Shah's photos can be found below as well as on Kashmera Shah's Instagram handle.

The Post

The library of Kashmera Shah's photos and videos see her posing for various photographers who conducted various photoshoots with her. Some of Kashmera Shah's hot pics have her posing on beds, swimming pools, or what appears to be is an office corridor. On the other hand, other pictures that are a part of Kashmera Shah's library of photos and videos on Instagram have her posting some behind the scenes videos or pictures with her husband, Krushna Abhishek. Some of those pictures and videos can be found below.

Kashmera Shah's career

As far as Kashmera Shah's career is concerned, the 49-year-old actor has been a part of some feature presentations that could be considered iconic. Kashmera Shah has been a part of films such as Wake Up Sid!, Aankhen and Shikari, to name a few. Kashmera Shah, back in the day, had also starred in a Hollywood film like My Bollywood Bride, the screenplay of which was written by her former spouse, Brad Listermann. Prior to tying the knot with Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah was married to Listermann from 2001 to 2007.

