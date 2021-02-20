Kashmera Shah 'sizzles' In 'hot Sizzling Weather'; Drops Stunning Video

On February 20, 2021, Kashmera Shah took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself. In the video, Kashmera can be seen posing by the pool, flaunting her toned body and her bright smile. Sharing the post, the actor asked her fans ‘to add more sizzle’ in the ‘hot sizzling weather’. Kashmera added Bollywood song, Akh Lad Jaave, sung by Badshah, Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, in the post.

Kashmera Shah sizzles by the pool

In the video, Kashmera donned a black coloured bikini and enjoyed the sunshine. She kept her straight hair loose and added a pair of red-bordered sunglasses to complete her look. She looked in the direction of the camera and flaunted her bright smile. As for the caption, she wrote, “In this hot sizzling weather let’s add more sizzle”. She further gave credits to her style and costume team.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Beautiful figure really hot” with several fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Haters r gonna hate but U r the best” with red hearts. A user commented, “So beautiful & hot” with a pair of the heart-eyed face and fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Looking just wow” with a red heart.

Fans drool over Kashmera Shah's photos and videos

Kashmera Shah is an active Instagram user as she often entertains her fans and followers by sharing snippets from her personal life. On February 17, 2021, she shared another slow-motion video featuring herself. She can be seen posing by the pool in a white coloured monokini. She went for subtle makeup and kept her straight hair open. In the post, she added the Afreen Afreen song which is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan. Kashmera captioned it as, “Some people are not what they ‘post’ to be. Believe only what you see and most of all believe in yourself. Hate me love me but you can’t ignore me”.

Munisha Khatwani called her ‘Hottie’ and dropped a red heart. A fan commented, “Beautiful figure” with a fire emoticon, while another one wrote, “Here comes the SUMMER” with fire emojis. A user commented, “Wow fantastic” with a red heart.

Kashmera shah's hot pics

