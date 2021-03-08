Kat Kristian: All You Need To Know About The 'Splitsvilla X3' Contestant

The Splitsvilla X3 season premiered recently and has introduced the audiences to several new contestants. One of the Splitsvilla X3 contestants is Kat Kristian. She is a popular face for the audience as she has appeared in several music videos and commercials for popular brands. Here’s all you need to know about the Splitsvilla X3 contestant.

Kat Kristian’s early life

Kat Kristian was born in Mumbai in December 1997. She completed her schooling from the St. Mary’s School ICSE, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and completed her graduation from the University of Mumbai. Her hobbies include different activities like dancing, acting, and singing.

Kat Kristian’s career

Kat Kristian is an Indian actor and model who began her modelling career with Pantaloon Fresh Face. She gained popularity as a contestant on the Indian reality show, India's Next Top Model. Kat was also a contestant in MTV Ace Of Space 2 in 2019. Recently, she featured in the music video of the song Goa Beach which is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Tony Kakkar was seen romancing Kat in the song.

Kat Kristian's INTM

Kat got a wild card entry in the third episode of India's Next Top Model that aired on MTV. She faced the first challenge with confidence when the contestants had to walk on a runway that was 40 ft up from the ground level wearing fashionable clothes. In one of the noteworthy episodes, Kat Kristian had to pose on top of a disco ball with her male partner. She was paired opposite Nishakrsh Arora in the episode. Pictures of the task had gone viral on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen posing effortlessly on top of a giant disco ball with her partner. Take a look at Kat Kristian's photos and videos below.

Kat Kristian's social media

Kat enjoys a huge fan following and is a popular celebrity on Instagram. She shares updates about her work and life on social media regularly. She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads travel vlogs. She has travelled to many countries such as Sri Lanka, South Africa, Amsterdam, Prague, and more.

