Kat Kristian's INTM Days Were Full Of Glamour And These Pictures Are Proof

The Splitsvilla X3 season premiered recently and has introduced the audiences to several glamorous contestants. One of the contestants from the show is Kat Kristian, who is a popular face for the audience as she has appeared in several music videos and commercials for popular brands. She became a household name with her stint in the fourth season of India's Next Top Model season 4. A lot of people have been curious to know about Kat Kristian's INTM days and her stint in the show. For all the people who are curious about it, here is a look at Kat Kristian's photos from her time in India's Next Top Model season 4.

Kat Kristian's INTM days

Kat Kristian is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram. She regularly shares updates about her work and life for her social media family. On Instagram, she boasts of more than 372 thousand followers. Her presence will surely get the audiences to watch Splitsvilla X3.

During her time at India's Next Top Model season 4, Kat Kristian had shared several pictures from her modelling shoots and her candid life. She entered the show in the third episode as a wild card contestant. She aced the first challenge with confidence when the contestants had to walk on a runway that was 40 ft up from the ground level wearing fashionable clothes. Here is a look at the video shared by MTV India from her challenge.

Splitsvilla X3's Kat Kristian in INTM 4

In the next episode, Kat Kristian and all of the other competitors had to pose on top of a disco ball with their male partners. She was paired opposite Nishakrsh Arora. Kat Kristian took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her task. In the pictures, she is seen posing effortlessly on top of a giant disco ball with her partner. She is seen dressed in a silver metallic mini dress. Here is a look at Kat Kristian's photos.

Kat Kristian's Instagram post

Kat Kristian had shared pictures from her photoshoot with INTM 4 winner Urvi Shetty. In the pictures, the duo is seen dressed in denim overalls over sweaters. The series of pictures consisted of several candid pictures from the shoot. She captioned one of the pictures as, “When INTM is sending you home, but you just don’t want to go 🙄😐 @urvishetty” She had also tagged the team of their shoot. Here is a look at Kat Kristian's Instagram post.

Kat Kristian's Instagram posts

