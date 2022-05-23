Kate McKinnon Bids Emotional Adieu To SNL After 10 Years: 'Thanks For Letting Me Stay'

Late-night comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live recently closed its 47th season by bidding farewell to two of the most beloved cast members – Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon. McKinnon reprised her Colleen Rafferty avatar, a woman abducted by aliens who faces a different set of ordeals than the other abductees.

In her concluding stint on SNL, Kate's Miss Rafferty was seen explaining what transpired with her during her alien abduction, post which two government agents come and tell her she must depart with the aliens forever. In an emotional moment for Kate, she bid her emotional goodbye and thanked everyone for 'letting her stay'.

Kate McKinnon bids emotional adieu to SNL after 10 years

Kate stood on the makeshift spaceship, saying goodbye to her character. With her hand on her heart, she said, "Well, Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile." She further said the show's signature catchphrase that goes, "Live... from New York. It's Saturday night!" as thunderous applause from the audience echoed all over. Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Kate joined the cast of Saturday Night Live during season 37 in 2012. According to People, she was the first openly lesbian cast member to have joined the cast that time around. Reportedly, she also holds the record for the longest a woman has stayed on the show's lineup, as per Entertainment Weekly.

During her stint in SNL, she got nine Emmy Awards nominations of which she bagged the accolades in 2016 and 2017 under the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category. Kate will now be seen alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the live-action Barbie movie.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson also signed off from the show. In his parting speech on social media, the comedian mentioned, "Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."