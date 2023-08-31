Kathaa Ankahee: Aditi Dev Reveals If Katha-Viaan Are Planning Their Happily Ever After

The ongoing storyline of the show 'Kathaa Ankahee' portrays the progression of Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) relationship, who are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together, bound by marriage.

Featuring Adnan and Aditi as Viaan and Katha, respectively, the plot follows their journey as they confront life's obstacles together. The show currently is witnessing Viaan’s mother Teji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma), and his aunt Maya, essayed by Anjali Mukhi, are conspiring to disrupt Viaan and Katha's lives.

Maya intends to create conflicts-- be it by sowing the seeds of doubt when it comes to decision-making about Aarav’s upbringing, pressuring Katha to change her surname to Raghuvanshi, or investigating Katha's past to create discord between Viaan and Katha.

Talking about the same, Aditi reveals: “Two humans coming together in the name of love is no easy feat. You both have different backgrounds, orientations, ideas, and outlooks on life.”

“In Katha’s case, the challenges are further amplified because the idea of allowing herself to fall in love again was challenging. Viaan's considerate, he’s benevolent, and his courteous gestures have completely won her over, compelling her to finally entrust him with her heart,” she said.

Aditi further shared: “Katha believes that love becomes even more exceptional when you heal from the pain of losing your first true love, and she is committed to a future with Viaan. But as they plan for a happily ever after, Katha will find herself battling doubts that are created when Viaan's aunt, Maya, starts conversations that instigate misunderstandings between the couple."

The much in love couple have put behind the miseries of the dark night that brought them together. But will Maya succeed in finding out the truth and bring back the hurt and anger that plagued Katha and will Maya succeed in her promise to Teji and break Katha and Viaan's relationship?

‘Kathaa Ankahee' airs on Sony.



