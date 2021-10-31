Katrina Kaif Dons Police's Hat, Asks Rohit Shetty To Make A Woman-centric Cop Film; Watch

As both Diwali and the film, Sooryavanshi's release are around the corner, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are busy promoting the film on various platforms. Recently, Rohit and Katrina made their first appearance on Ranveer Singh's television quiz show The Big Picture, and with the looks of the promos, they appeared to have a gala time.

In the latest promo of the show, Katrina was seen enacting police officer and asked Rohit Shetty to make a woman-centric cop film with her.

Katrina's request to Rohit Shetty

In the promo of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh was seen welcoming director Rohit Shetty and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Katrina suggested Rohit Shetty to make a female cop film after Sooryavanshi. In return, Rohit Shetty challenged Katrina and said that the actor in a cop film should look like an officer. Katrina seemingly took the challenge seriously and put on a police cap. As Rohit Shetty said "action," Katrina delivered some famous Hindi dialogues from Bollywood's police-centric films. When Ranveer said a few lines from Simmba, Katrina amazed him by replying in Marathi. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and the audience applauded Katrina.

In another promo shared by Colors TV, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh had a dance face-off. The two Bollywood stars are known for their unique style and commendable dancing skills. As Rohit Shetty asked for a faceoff, both Katrina and Ranveer agreed to dance to each other's tracks. First, they both synced steps on Ranveer Singh's song Tatad Tatad from Ram Leela. They then did the hook step of Katrina's Chikni Chameli. As Ranveer later performed another step from the track, he left everyone in splits. Ranveer Singh is also part of Sooryavanshi. The actor will reprise his role as Simmba for a brief cameo in the film.

Details about Sooryavanshi release date, cast and plot

Sooryavanshi marks Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe, after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively. The film's plot revolves around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai's Anti-terrorism Squad. In his quest to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai, he is joined by Simmba and Singham. Sooryavanshi is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

