Katy Perry Drops A Hint At A Future Collaboration With Taylor Swift, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Katy Perry has dropped a major hint about a future collaboration with pop star Taylor Swift on the America Idol. Read ahead to know more details.

katy perry

Katy Perry has collaborated with several prominent artists in the past. But her fans are waiting for her to release a track made in collaboration with Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift. In what comes as a surprise for both these singers’ fans, Katy Perry dropped a hint at a future collab between the two on American Idol. 

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration hinted

According to a report by EOnline, Katy Perry made the contestants Camille Lamb and Althea Grace forget their differences and come together to deliver a smashing performance on the America Idol stage. After the duo’s performance, Katy Perry spoke to her fellow judges about settling feuds and moving on. Elaborating more on the same, she asked the other judges to imagine what could happen if Taylor Swift and she would work together. This short clip was released by the official handle of American Idol on Twitter as well. 

As soon as the clip was shared, Twitter was abuzz with fans who could not contain their excitement. Many said that this was definitely a hint at an upcoming collaboration while many others want them to come together for Bad Blood 2. See their reactions below: 

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s reported feud

According to a report by Glamour, there was a rift between the two when three background dancers were hired by Taylor for her Red tour. But these dancers left her tour midway to join Perry’s Prismatic tour. Taylor also reportedly addressed this issue in an interview with Rolling Stone. This was when her Bad Blood track had been released. In the interview, she said that this song is about another female pop star. She further went on to mention an unidentified artist and said that they tried to hire a group of people from under her.

But the duo made up for their feud after Perry starred in Taylor’s hit track You Need To Calm Down. The track spoke about finding love in any and everybody irrespective of their gender. Katy Perry featured in the song in a burger’s costume and Taylor donned the french fries costume. They also hugged each other at the end of the song, publicly making it clear that they are friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

