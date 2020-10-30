'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12': Can You Answer This Rs 50 Lakh 'KBC' Question Of This Week?

It’s been almost four weeks since the latest and twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati started. Interestingly, the infotainment content of the show has managed to attract the attention of its audience. Though not many contestants were able to bag higher prize money this week, contestant Chhavi Kumar, who is an English teacher and wife of an AIR Force Officer, became the first contestant of the season who answered the question worth 50 lakh.

Rs 50 lakh KBC question

Interestingly, host Amitabh Bachchan read the question for 50 Lakh. The question was: "In which language did Sarojini Naidu write her play 'Maher Muneer'?". The four options for the question were "Urdu, English, Persian and Telugu". Before answering the question, Chhavi shared that she is not aware of the mentioned play. However, she knows the artwork of Sarojini Naidu, which is mostly in English. She further estimated that Sarojini Naidu has not written anything in English and Urdu. After thinking for a while, she locked Persian, which turned out to be the right answer.

READ | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12 Question For Rs 40,000 Makes Contestant Lose All Lifelines

Rs 1 crore KBC question

Later, Amitabh Bachchan asked the 15th question of the game, which was about NASA’s lunar exploration program. The question was: "After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024 named?". The options for the question were: "A. Rhea B. Nemesis C. Aphrodite and D. Artemis". With no lifelines left, she chose to quit and leave with Rs 50 lakh, instead of taking a chance. Interestingly, she guessed the wrong answer, which is option A. The right answer was Artemis.

READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Karamveer Special: Renuka Shahane To Accompany Phoolbasan Yadav

Details of the answer

Artemis, the twin sister of Greek god Apollo, is the Greek goddess of the hunt, wilderness, wild animals, the Moon and chastity. According to the NASA website, the Artemis program ‘will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before’. NASA will collaborate with its commercial and international partners to establish sustainable missions by 2028.

READ | KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction To Contestant Koshlendra Tomar's Comments On His Wife

READ | KBC 12 Contestant Swapnil Chavhan Quit Show Due To This Question: Here's The Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.