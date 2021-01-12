Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here's The Question That Made Aman Kumar Quit The Show

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, yesterday on January 11, 2021, Aman Kumar played up to the Rs 12.5 lakh question. However, he could not answer the question and went back home with the amount of Rs. 6,40,000. Read further ahead and take a look at the question that made Kumar quit the show, and whether you know the correct answer to it or not.

Also Read: KBC 12 Contestant Asmita Madhav Gore Quit The Show Due To THIS Question; Know The Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This question made Aman Kumar quit the show

Aman Kumar was the first contestant of the week to take the hot seat on the Monday, January 11, 2021 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is from Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and was the quickest to answer the Fastest Finger First question within 4.33 seconds. Aman went on to play till the 13th question on the show that amounts for Rs. 12.5 lakhs but could not the answer it correctly and took home a sum of Rs 6,40,000. The question that he fumbled upon was, “Who became the first Indian in men's cricket to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals?”

The options were Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed. Out of these, option A – Deepak Chahar was the right answer. Not knowing the correct answer, Aman quit the show and Afseen Naaz made it to the hot seat, she became a rollover contestant and will continue playing in the next episode.

Also read: KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'

Here are some of the other questions that Aman Kumar answered:

1. The yeast commonly used in the production of bread falls under which of the following categories?

The options were: Bacteria, Algae, Fungi and Protozoa

Bacteria, Algae, Fungi and Protozoa The correct answer was: Fungi

2. What do the names Nisarga, Nivar, Burevi, and Arnab refer to?

The options were: Train stations in Kolkata, Covid-19 vaccines, Trains in India and Tropical cyclones

Train stations in Kolkata, Covid-19 vaccines, Trains in India and Tropical cyclones The correct answer was: Tropical cyclones

3. Which singer, music director, actor, and producer has sung songs such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa?

The options were: Himesh Reshammiya, Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani

Himesh Reshammiya, Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani The correct answer was: Himesh Reshammiya

4. Which of these states has never been a Union Territory?

The options were : Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

: Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim The correct answer was: Sikkim

Also Read: KBC 12 Contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema's 13th Question That He Did Not Answer

Also Read: KBC 12: Frontline Warrior Talks About His Struggle During The COVID-19 Pandemic, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.