Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here's The Question That Made Aman Kumar Quit The Show

Quick links:
In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, yesterday on January 11, 2021, Aman Kumar played up to the Rs 12.5 lakh question. However, he could not answer the question and went back home with the amount of Rs. 6,40,000. Read further ahead and take a look at the question that made Kumar quit the show, and whether you know the correct answer to it or not.
Also Read: KBC 12 Contestant Asmita Madhav Gore Quit The Show Due To THIS Question; Know The Answer
Aman Kumar was the first contestant of the week to take the hot seat on the Monday, January 11, 2021 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is from Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and was the quickest to answer the Fastest Finger First question within 4.33 seconds. Aman went on to play till the 13th question on the show that amounts for Rs. 12.5 lakhs but could not the answer it correctly and took home a sum of Rs 6,40,000. The question that he fumbled upon was, “Who became the first Indian in men's cricket to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals?”
The options were Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed. Out of these, option A – Deepak Chahar was the right answer. Not knowing the correct answer, Aman quit the show and Afseen Naaz made it to the hot seat, she became a rollover contestant and will continue playing in the next episode.
Also read: KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'
1. The yeast commonly used in the production of bread falls under which of the following categories?
2. What do the names Nisarga, Nivar, Burevi, and Arnab refer to?
3. Which singer, music director, actor, and producer has sung songs such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa?
4. Which of these states has never been a Union Territory?
Also Read: KBC 12 Contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema's 13th Question That He Did Not Answer
Also Read: KBC 12: Frontline Warrior Talks About His Struggle During The COVID-19 Pandemic, See Here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.