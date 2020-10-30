Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Masaba Feels 'silly & Proud' After Being Part Of KBC 12 Question

Masaba Gupta is elated as she was recently mentioned in one of the questions asked on the game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Masaba took to her Twitter as she shared an excited post about the same and said that she was feeling silly and proud at the same time. Read along to know more details.

Masaba Gupta reacts on being a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 question

The question asked on the games show that mentioned Masaba was - “Masaba Gupta, Tarun Tahiliani and Ritu Kumar are all famous for which profession?” The options for the answer were - choreography, interior designing, singing and fashion designing. The right one being option D – Fashion Designing.

I am excited about this like a little girl who just had her very own big moment! Might be silly. But feeling silly & proud at the same time. Those are my seniors as designers & those I look up to immensely @SrBachchan #kaunbanegacrorepati pic.twitter.com/a36CHqw9v3 — Masaba (@MasabaG) October 29, 2020

Masaba shared a screenshot of the question along with her tweet, wherein she expressed that although it might be silly, but it felt like her big moment. She also mentioned feeling proud about being mentioned along with designers who are her seniors and also people she looks up to. Her tweet said - “I am excited about this like a little girl who just had her very own big moment! Might be silly. But feeling silly & proud at the same time. Those are my seniors as designers & those I look up to immensely @SrBachchan #kaunbanegacrorepati.”

Recently on October 10, actor Sanjana Sanghi expressed through her Instagram how grateful and happy she was to be a part of a question on the very first episode of the season. She shared how she has watched the show throughout her childhood and the nerdy self that she is had dreamt of being on the hot seat someday. She shared a short video featuring the question and wrote with it a long caption.

Her caption said – “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! ❤️🙏 My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? 🥺🙌🏻”

