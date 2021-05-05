'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Know All About The Registration Process

One of the most popular quiz shows on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati is back. The show has been renewed for the 13th season and the official announcement was made by Sony TV through their Instagram post. In the post, they revealed the date for registrations and also added a note in the caption where they urged the people to answer the questions.

It reads, "Apne sapne sakaar karne ki aap ki baari hai. Kya aap ki koshish jaari hai? Uthaiye phone aur ho jaaiye taiyaar kyunki 10 May se shuru ho rahe hai #KBC ke sawaal aur registrations. (It is time to fulfil your dreams. Are you still trying to achieve it? Pick up your phone and get ready because from May 10, the questions and registration for KBC will begin)." To know more about KBC 13 registrations, read ahead.

How to register for KBC 13?

The registration will start from May 10 on the SonyLIV app at 9 pm. If you want to register, you need to download the app through their website or through Google Store and Apple Store. Once it is done, you can participate in the registration. You will be asked to fill a form that includes your details. After that, you will have to answer the questions that will be based on general knowledge. Once the registration is done, a message will pop up that reads, "Thank you for completing your KBC registration". If you answer correctly, the team will call you and approach you to be a part of the show. Another way of registration is through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) or SMS. The number on which you have to call/text will be announced soon.

The eligibility criteria to be able to participate in the show is: You should be an Indian citizen, residing in India, of 18 years or above. No other person is allowed to play on behalf of another person. Adding to this, if one has won the Fastest Finger First in the previous season or any season, they won't be eligible to participate in the current season (13).

If you are unable to enter the show, you can still play the game online. After every episode, the host will announce the question for the day and you can go on the SonyLIV app to answer it. If you answer all the questions correctly, you will win prizes at the end of the week.

IMAGE: Still from KBC