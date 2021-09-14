Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 producer Siddhartha Basu recently responded to a Twitter user after he called out the makers for showing a wrong question and answer on its Monday episode. The user shared a snip from the episode with the question and claimed that the question and the corresponding correct answer to it were shown wrong. However, the show’s producer Siddhartha Basu reacted to his claim and said that ‘no error whatsoever’.



The question asked to the contestant on the show was, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer shown was ‘Question Hour’. A viewer took a screenshot and tweeted, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu”.

Replying to his claims, Basu wrote, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”. The matter did not end here, replying to Basu’s tweet, the Twitter user informed that he cross-checked the information on the Internet and hence, stand by his words about incorrect information being telecasted. “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am”, he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021

These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Pease read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021



Siddharth again replied and tweeted, "These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Please read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none" (sic). Meanwhile, the upcoming Friday episode will be graced by 2020 Tokyo Olympics winners Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh, who made India proud with their performances at the games.

IMAGE: Instagram/babubasu