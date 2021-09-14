Last Updated:

'No room for misinterpretation' 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Producer Reacts To Twitter User Claiming Wrong Question Shown

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 producer Siddhartha Basu recently responded to a Twitter user after he called out the makers for showing a wrong question on the show.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

IMAGE: Instagram/SiddharthaBasu


Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 producer Siddhartha Basu recently responded to a Twitter user after he called out the makers for showing a wrong question and answer on its Monday episode. The user shared a snip from the episode with the question and claimed that the question and the corresponding correct answer to it were shown wrong. However, the show’s producer Siddhartha Basu reacted to his claim and said that ‘no error whatsoever’.
 
The question asked to the contestant on the show was, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer shown was ‘Question Hour’. A viewer took a screenshot and tweeted, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu”.

Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu replies to a Twitter user about a wrong question asked on the show

Replying to his claims, Basu wrote, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”. The matter did not end here, replying to Basu’s tweet, the Twitter user informed that he cross-checked the information on the Internet and hence, stand by his words about incorrect information being telecasted. “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am”, he wrote in a follow-up tweet. 


Siddharth again replied and tweeted, "These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Please read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none" (sic). Meanwhile, the upcoming Friday episode will be graced by 2020 Tokyo Olympics winners Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh, who made India proud with their performances at the games.

READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati drops final promo for season 13; set to return onscreen on this date

 

IMAGE: Instagram/babubasu

READ | Can never get enough of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Amitabh Bachchan on upcoming season
READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: New Rules, Starting Date, TV Timings and Live Streaming details
READ | Who is Himani Bundela? Know all about first Crorepati of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kaun Banega Crorepati, KBC, Siddhartha Basu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND