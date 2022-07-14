'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14': Amitabh Bachchan On Returning To The Show: 'Each Time I Say..'

The reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been viewers' favourite for over two decades. The show commenced in July 2000 with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as the host. As the show is now all set for its 14th season, Big B is again on board.

Kaun Banega Crore 14 is all set to premiere soon on SonyTV as its registrations have already begun. While the show's release date is not announced yet, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly begun shooting for it. As the actor recently went back on the show's sets, he penned a long note on the same on his personal blog.

Amitabh Bachchan on returning to host KBC 14

Big B is an avid social media user and never fails to update his fans about his daily life. Apart from posting pictures and videos, he is also fond of penning his thoughts and sharing them with his fans through his blog. He recently expressed how he felt returning to the sets of KBC and mentioned what made him keep going on with the show.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared some pictures from the show's set which are currently surfacing on the internet. The actor further expressed his feelings and mentioned how his fears and doubts have arisen again. He wrote, "Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated , but in all earnestness it is factual for me."

The Jhund star further mentioned how he always says he would not return to the show but his commitments make him go ahead with his best efforts. The actor penned, "There is an ‘each time I never say again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries.."

Big B then emphasised the importance of mock rehearsals and said they are a must. He added, "all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well." In concluding, he wrote, "I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day.." Take a look at the BTS pictures here.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan