Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: How To Apply For Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show? Details Here

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the oldest game shows on Indian television hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. This year KBC has successfully made its way up to 14 seasons. Over the years, the TV show has made viewers glued to their TV screens as Big B takes the hot seat. If you are planning to apply for KBC 14, but are confused about the process of registration, then you've arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have broken down the process of how to apply for KBC 14 in simple terms for you.

How to apply for KBC 14?

In the first step, down the SonyLiv application on your mobile device to begin your registration application for KBC 14.

Feed the language in which you'll answer the questions.

In the next step, you'll have to fill in some personal information like name, age, mobile, state of residence and educational qualification.

After filling in personal details, users will have to share details about their field of work. There will be umpteen options in the occupation section, one must read through it all and then select the appropriate option.

Post the registration is done, users will have to answer one question every day posted on the SonyLiv application. To note, the questions have to be answered within 24 hours.

The round of questions will begin from April 9 to April 17.

A total of eight questions will be asked for eight days.

If not SonyLiv, how else can users apply for KBC 14?

Apart from the SonyLiv application, users can also register via SMS. Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone operators in select circles can send in their SMSs to 509093. All registration through SMSs needs to be in the following format:

“KBC < A/B/C/D> ”. e.g.: If the correct

answer to the question aired is “A” according to you, you are 21 years and 10 months old and are a male; you

are required to send “KBC A 21 M”.

The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

