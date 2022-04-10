Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: How To Apply For Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show? Details Here

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the oldest game shows on Indian television hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. This year KBC has successfully made its way up to 14 seasons. Over the years, the TV show has made viewers glued to their TV screens as Big B takes the hot seat. If you are planning to apply for KBC 14, but are confused about the process of registration, then you've arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have broken down the process of how to apply for KBC 14 in simple terms for you.
Apart from the SonyLiv application, users can also register via SMS. Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone operators in select circles can send in their SMSs to 509093. All registration through SMSs needs to be in the following format:
“KBC < A/B/C/D> ”. e.g.: If the correct
answer to the question aired is “A” according to you, you are 21 years and 10 months old and are a male; you
are required to send “KBC A 21 M”.
The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.
