Kaun Banega Crorepati Drops Final Promo For Season 13; Set To Return Onscreen On This Date

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with its 13th season on Sony TV. On Tuesday, the makers released a promo for the show announcing that the latest season would start on-air from August 23 at 9 pm. The promo was the finale of the three-part series. Sharing the promo on its Twitter handle, KBC thanked everyone for their overwhelming response for part 1 and part 2. :We now present to you the finale of the three-part series," it wrote.

Shared with #JawaabAapHiHo, the three-part series summarises the journey of a village man Abhay Kumar. The middle-aged man, who is known as Dabba /Dimwit by his fellows, dreams of opening a school in the village. Throughout the promo, Kumar is seen struggling to acquire knowledge as he prepares for the quiz. In the end, he is finally able to prove his intelligence by answering all the questions at KBC correctly.

How to register for KBC 13?

The registration started from May 10 on the SonyLIV app at 9 pm. If you want to register, you need to download the app through their website or through Google Store and Apple Store. Once you begin with the registration process, you will be asked to fill a form that includes your details. After that, you will have to answer the questions that will be based on general knowledge. Once the registration is done, a message will pop up that reads, "Thank you for completing your KBC registration". If you answer correctly, the team will call you and approach you to be a part of the show. Another way of registration is through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) or SMS. The number on which you have to call/text will be announced soon.

The eligibility criteria to be able to participate in the show is: You should be an Indian citizen, residing in India, of 18 years or above. No other person is allowed to play on behalf of another person. Adding to this, if one has won the Fastest Finger First in the previous season or any season, they won't be eligible to participate in the current season (13).

