Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil: Differently-abled Contestant Becomes The First 'Kodeeswari'

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular reality game show in all of India, which is why it has now got its localised versions in multiple different languages, including Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil. The Tamil version of the popular game show, titled Kodeeswari, is hosted by the veteran Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar. The show recently featured a 31-year-old contestant named Kousalya Kharthika, who is differentially abled and suffers from speech and hearing impediment. Interestingly, Kousalya also happens to be the first-ever contestant on Kodeeswari to win the ₹1 crore cash prize.

After becoming a crorepati on Kodeeswari, Kousalya Kharthika gave a moving speech that proved that one can achieve great things in life despite their impediments. Kousalya revealed that she always had to depend on her family members for her day-to-day life. But ever since her childhood, she had been determined to learn and excel in whatever she did.

She then revealed that she was more than honoured to be a part of an iconic game show like Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil and was equally proud to tell the world that she was now a kodeeswari (crorepati). The show's host, Radikaa Sarathkumar, was absolutely overjoyed when Kousalya won the game show.

After Kousalya became the first winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil, the veteran actor congratulated the contestant and said that Kousalya has created history with her knowledge and determination. She added that she was lucky to have met her and witness her incredible win in Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil. Her success was truly an inspiration and would motivate many others. Radikaa wished her all the best in life and hoped that this achievement made a difference in her life.

