Kavita Kaushik Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi After 5 Yrs; Shares Emotional Story With Fans

Television actor Kavita Kaushik recently took to her official Instagram handle and opened up about how she stopped celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi post her father's demise in the year 2016. She dropped a bunch of pictures featuring herself, comedian Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath and Bharti Singh. Sharing the same, she also posted a picture of bringing Lord Ganesha into her home after five years. See the pictures below.

In the first picture shared by Kavita Kaushik, the actor gave a sneak peek into her house with 'Bappa' decorated with flowers on a table. Her hubby, Ronnit Biswas, too, can be seen posing with their pets. In other pictures, she can be seen posing with The Kapil Sharma Show's host Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath and comedian, Bharti Singh. The actor apparently visited Sharma's home and also dropped a picture with Sharma's mother on her IG story. As for the caption, Kaushik penned a long note on why she had stopped celebrating the much-loved festival of India.

Kavita Kaushik on not celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Something broke in 2016 when my father died, I discontinued bringing Bappa home, maybe I was fighting with my Mahadev ‘you took away my dad I won't love your son.'" "I lost my fire to achieve, my zeal, my ambition. But God made us and only God pulls us out of our self made barriers," she continued. The TV actor wrote, "Today I can't thank the lord above for the love I've received in abundance, I had never thought il get love and care like my papa showered on me, we bring back Bappa into our new home after a 5 years break and Bappa made me bring him not just at home but carrying him in my arms on national TV."

"Although I'm yet to finish my cameo and go back home to my celebrations my wonderful friends made sure I don't miss home or Bappa's Darshan! Thank you @kapilsharma and @sambhavnasethofficial for all the love," she concluded.

Kavita Kaushik rose to fame with the Sony Sab's comedy show, FIR. In the comedy drama, she portrayed the role of a Haryanvi police inspector. FIR successfully entertained the audience for over nine years from 2006 to 2015.

