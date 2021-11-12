Kavita Kaushik Drops Pics Of Her New 'wicked' Look After Donating Hair For Cancer Patients

TV actor, Kavita Kaushik, best known for her stellar performance in the popular television show, FIR, recently dropped pictures in her transformed look after she donated her hair for cancer patients.

The FIR actor received massive applause from the movie as well as the television industry after she donated her hair and even fans were surprised by her noble deed.

Kavita Kaushik's new look

Kavita Kaushik recently took to her official Instagram handle and left her fans surprised by dropping in a video of herself in which she can be seen sitting at a salon getting a haircut and holding a long chunk of her hair in her hand. In the caption, she revealed that she was donating her hair for wig making for cancer patients and teased her fans to wait a little more to take a look at her new look. The caption read, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans recently took to Kavita Kaushik's Instagram video and expressed their surprised reaction to it. Actors namely Tannaz Israni, Simple Kaul, Karan Khanna, Kamya Punjabi, Mainee, Tisca Chopra and many more took to the comments section and hailed how she did a great job. Some also stated that they were quite sure that she will look hot in her new look as well. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kavita Kaushik's Instagram video depicting her hair donation for cancer patients.

Soon after posting the video, Kavita Kaushik posted stunning pictures of herself in her new look. In the pictures, she was seen posing on the poolside as well as inside the pool while flaunting her new haircut. She sported a vibrant royal blue coloured one-piece bikini while wearing a bold shade of red lipstick. She added a caption that read, "Who's this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked" (sic) Many actors and celebrities praised her new look and stated that she was on fire. Some also stated that her haircut was good while others wrote that they liked her long hair more. Take a look at the reactions as well as some more sizzling pictures of Kavita Kaushik on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@ikavitakaushik