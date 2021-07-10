Kavita Kaushik's Epic Response To Troll Who Called Her Old: 'Budha Toh Apka Baap Bhi Hoga'

It is common to find trolls in the comment section of celebrity posts. While the comments are ignored most of the times, some stars don't take it lightly all the time and decide to give it back. Kavita Kaushik had an epic response recently when she was called ‘old’ by a troll.

Kavita Kaushik hits back at troll

Kavita recently posted a close-up snap on Twitter, where she was seen posing in a bikini top. As the 40-year-old captioned the post, “I have someone in the sky who gives me wings to fly,” a Twitter user wrote., ‘Boodhi ghodi laal lagaam’ a proverb that meant an old person trying to act or look young.

The FIR actor had an epic reply. She stated that first, she had not put any ‘laal lagaam’ and that a lip balm was the only make-up she had done. She then told the man that his parents might also be old, and asked, “Is it a crime in this country that someone's age increases?" As the troll had kept his display picture with his daughter, she wrote, “Will you tell your daughter that after 40, there is no point of living."

Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' ? 😊😇 https://t.co/aivTeLP4vo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

This is not the first time that Kavita has given it back to the trolls. In March this year, when a netizen had abused her on Instagram, she had posted a screenshot and urged everyone to call them out. In 2018, when she was body-shamed for putting on weight, she had highlighted the ‘shallow’ minds of the trolls.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kavita was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. The actor, who is synonymous with her character Chandramukh Chautala in FIR, is actively involved with Yoga and regularly posts her various poses.

