KBC 11: Audience Poll Lifeline Brings Doom For Contestant Abinash Kumar Mohanty

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has some highly impressive contestants, who play an intelligent game and won big sums of prize money. Contestant Abinash Kumar Mohanty, in the episode that aired on November 28, also had a great run in the game. Abinash, based on his knowledge and excellent logic, reached the ₹ 6,40,000. But, the question for ₹ 12,50,000 proved to be his doom.

The ₹ 12,50,000 question

When Abinash reached to the 12th question for ₹ 12,50,000, Abinash first faced the question, 'Which was the only Lok Sabha constituency that Ramnath Goenka represented in his entire public life?'. The options for this question were Vidisha, Bhopal, New Delhi and Madras North. Abinash outright claimed that he had no idea about the answer.

Abinash then chose to select the Flip The Question lifeline. Amitabh then informs that Vidisha was the right answer to the question. Abinash had chosen the Sports and Games subject under which he will be asked the next question. The next question posed was 'Which cricketer holds the distinction of scoring the first overseas Test century for India?' The options were Vinoo Mankad, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Lala Amarnath and Vijay Merchant.

Abhinash chooses to take the Audience Poll lifeline for this question. Amitabh Bachchan did warn that a lot of money was at stake so he needs to be sure while choosing a lifeline. To utter dismay of everyone, the audience gave the highest percentage to Lala Amarnath. The correct answer was Syed Mushtaq Ali.

While the lifelines are present to help the contestant, it became the reason of loss for Abinash. Amitabh showed his disappointment as Abinash was playing really well but lost his earned prize money as well. Abinash took home with him ₹ 3,20,000.

