KBC 12 Contestant Mrinalika Dubey Quit Show Due To This Question, Here's The Answer

In the latest episode of KBC 12, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed participant Mrinalika Dubey who was a roll-over contestant from the previous episode. The participant was a homemaker from Nashik who was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, as she mentioned. Mrinalika Dubey took home a whopping amount of ₹25 lakh. She decided to quit the game as she wasn’t sure of her answer to the question of ₹50 lakh. Here’s the question asked to Mrinalika Dubey.

Q. Who holds the record for the most medals won by a woman at the Olympics?

The correct answer to the question is Larisa Latynina

Q. Which country’s parliament in 2020 approved a new map of their country showing Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as a part of it?

Answer - Nepal

Q. Which is not a part of Char Dham yatra?

Answer - Vaishno Devi

Q. In the Mahabharata, at the end of the lesson on weapons, who did Dronacharya tell his Pandava and Kaurava students to capture and bring to him as a gift?

Answer - Dhrupad

Also Read| KBC 12: Can you ace this quiz that Jay Kulshreshta did to win Rs. 12.5 Lacs?

Q. In 2020 who became the first Indian to be awarded the Richard Dawkins Award, which was instituted by Atheist Alliance of America?

Answer - Javed Akhtar

Q. Which nationwide movement was launched on August 7, 1905, the day now celebrated as National Handloom Day in the country?

Answer - Swadeshi Movement

Mrinalika Dubey came as a big inspiration for several homemakers when she took the hot seat. The 53-year old impressed host Amitabh Bachchan when she narrated her story. She is a homemaker who hails from Nashik and decided to become an author at the age of 50. Mrinalika Dubey paved her way towards her passion with the support of her family. The participant has authored almost 200 thrillers till now.

After Mrinalika Dubey, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Riteish Deshmukh and a special 'Karamveer' as KBC 12 has come up with the concept of Karamveer episode where they honour the people of India who are working selflessly for the betterment of the country. In this episode, Dr Sunil Shroff of Mohan Foundation was honoured in KBC 12. This man has given his entire life to make people aware of organ donation in the country.

Also Read| KBC 12 contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema's 13th question that he did not answer

This is indeed a great step forward for the Foundation and organ donation in India. Along with actor Riteish Deshmukh as a champion of the cause, Dr Shroff appears on the hot seat to raise awareness on organ donation. Dr Sunil Shroff is the founder of Mohan Foundation which is an organ donation organisation. It was founded 23 years ago. They have saved over 8,633 lives. It has also been awarded the Best Transplant Coordinator for the year 2019-2020 by NOTO.

Also Read| KBC 12 contestant Asmita Madhav Gore quit the show due to THIS question; Know the answer

Also Read| KBC 12 contestant Seema Kumari left the show because of THIS ₹12.5 lakh question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.