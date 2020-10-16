KBC 12: Runa Saha Makes It To The Hot Seat Without Playing Fastest Finger First

KBC is currently airing its 12th season on Sony TV. In the latest show, a contestant named Runa Saha reached the hot seat without playing the fastest finger first. She shared the story of her journey of participating in the show. She is considered as the first contestant ever to reach the hot seat in such a manner.

KBC contestant Runa Saha to be the first to reach hot seat without fastest finger first

When KBC contestants pass the interview round, they have to first win the fastest finger first round to reach the hot seat and face Amitabh Bachchan. On October 15, Runa Saha made it to the hot seat after almost 20 years of trying her luck. She was the last contestant left amongst the 8 participants after host Amitabh started the game with three participants. She broke down in the middle of the show when she couldn't make it to the hot seat. When Amitabh Bachchan saw her get extremely emotional he asked her to join him at the hot seat.

Meet our contestant RUNA SAHA tonight at 9 pm in #KBC12 only on Sony TV.

She cried on the hot seat while Big B tried to console her along with her husband and her daughter. KBC participant Runa Saha is a 43-year old homemaker and entrepreneur from Kolkata. She had always wanted to come to the show to prove herself to society and earn respect. After trying for umpteen number of times since the show had begun in 2000, she finally made it. However, she was always made fun of for failing all the time. She did not even inform her family until her interview happened to make sure that she will actually be on the show.

She turned into an entrepreneur selling sarees when her husband asked her to contribute to the family. She got married at a very young age and always had the ambition to make something of herself. She believed that KBC will help her earn the money that she deserves through her intellectual skills so she won't need her husband's money ever again. Runa Saha will be answering the KBC 12 questions today on October 16.

All about KBC

KBC has been airing on Sony TV for 2 decades now. KBC 12 cast includes Amitabh Bachchan as the host and the experts. Currently they The show is a game show which has been adapted in various other languages like Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Kashmiri. The 12th edition of the show is taking place during the COVID-19 lockdown and with utmost safety measures.

