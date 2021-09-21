KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Producer To ‘stop The Show’ As He Plans Date With Contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, asked the producer to ‘stop the show’ in the latest promo. In the video, the veteran actor asked the producer to cut the show short as he wanted to go out for a cup of tea with contestant Namrata Shah. The clip showed Amitabh praising the contestant’s look and how he wanted her to call him ‘Amit’ instead of ‘Amit Ji.’

The promo video began with the Piku actor telling the contestant Namrata that she looked beautiful in the saree and complimenting her necklace. When Namrata asked if she could address him as ‘Amit Ji, he told her to just call him ‘Amit’. Following this, he asked the makers to stop the show. “Producer Ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata),” the star said.

Amitabh Bachchan asks KBC producer to stop show

In another promo video, Namrata was seen grooving to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 2019 film Kalank, After her dance, Amitabh asked her, “Itni baar ghoomna padta hai, chakkar nahi aata (You spun around so many times, does it not make your head spin)?” She flirtatiously replied, “Nazar ek jagah pe tiki ho toh chakkar kabhi nahi aate (If your eyes are fixated on one thing, your head never spins),” that left the Coolie actor stunned.

Iss hafte KBC mein miliye, 3 zinda dil contestants se, jo apne rang mein aapko bhi rang denge! Saath hi phir ek baar aayega ₹1 crore ka sawaal. Dekhiye yeh emotions ka khel sirf #KBC13 mein, Mon - Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/88CqO7mdBN — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 20, 2021

Earlier, the producer of the show Siddhartha Basu responded to a Twitter user after he called out the makers for showing a wrong answer to a question on one of its episodes. The user shared a snip from the episode with the question and claimed that the question and the corresponding correct answer to it were shown wrong. However, the show’s producer Siddhartha Basu reacted to his claim and said that ‘no error whatsoever.'

Previously, a female contestant requested Amitabh Bachchan to name her soon-to-be-born grandchild. This visibly moved the veteran superstar actor as he did not have a direct response to this emotional request. She said in Hindi, "Sir, during this Aasha Abhilasha week, even I have a request for you. I am about to become a grandmother, and I would be honoured if you would agree to name the baby."

