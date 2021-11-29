Its been almost 21 years since megastar Amitabh Bachchan sat down to host Kaun Banega Crorepati for the first time at the start of this millennium. Now almost 21 years later, the popular show has now become a household name while connecting with the lives of many. Amitabh Bachchan who is set to turn the host for his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya for the 1000th episode looked back at the entire journey of the game show.

The makers of the show have shared a new promo video that showed how Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional and teary-eyed after he watches his entire journey on the show. As Shweta asks her father how he feels as he completes KBC’s 1000 episodes, he says he feels as if the entire world has changed.

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional while recalling 21 years of KBC

A promo runs in the background of the show that showcases the major milestones along the way during this journey of two decades — the first crorepati, the first person who won Rs 7 crores, the first woman and first child who became crorepatis, as well as how the show and its host touched lives. Amitabh gets emotional at the end of the video. He then says that the game is far from over. Soon after the video, Amitabh is seen wiping his tears and gaining his breath back as he says, “The game is not yet over” followed by loud thuds of claps.

In another video, shared by the makers, Amitabh Bachchan jokes that Shweta and Navya are in for a tough time. Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the two of them as she says, “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how they have prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?" To this, Big B replies, “Jalebi ki tarah seedhe sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze)." Shweta then jokes, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done." Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, and Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34.

IMAGE: Instagram/SonyTVOfficial