KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recreates Scene From 'Bhoothnath' With Student In New Episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is currently underway and Amitabh Bachchan is hosting a student’s special week, that gives the audience a new treat in every episode. In a promo released by Sony TV, fans get a glimpse into the episode that will premiere on the channel on Wednesday evening. The promo sees Amitabh Bachchan recreate a scene from Bhoothnath with the contestant of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan to recreate a scene from Bhoothnath in upcoming KBC episode

In the promo, the student appears to be a fan of mimicking people. She can be seen playing a scene with Amitabh Bachchan from his 2008 film, Bhoothnath. They perform the introductory scene from the film and the actor seems impressed by the youngster's performance. The audience also cheers as the duo recreates the scene from the iconic film.

Watch the hilarious video here

Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lA5NLjQjzH — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2021

The short clip also sees the student impersonate her teacher and make the audience roar with laughter. She pretends to be checking the homework of all her students and then scolds one for not completing their work. Her acting impresses Amitabh Bachchan, who decides to play along and apologises to her, entertaining the audience. The caption of the promo video read. "Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."

An earlier episode of the show saw a 9-year-old student imitate Amitabh Bachchan in the student’s special week. The youngster had the audience in splits as he said, "Agar aapne B kia hota to aap galat hote, agar aapne D kiya hota to bhi aap galat hote. Lekin agar aapne C kia hota… Yeh kya kardia manyavar aapne!" (If you had selected B it would be wrong, if you had picked D then also it would be wrong if you selected C… what did you do!) The host had a hilarious reply to the contestant and said, "Main nahi khel raha aapke sath bhaisab" (I am not playing with you, Sir.) The student, however, did not let Bachchan have the last word and said, "Aise na boliye sir. Fastest finger first se lekar yaha tak ka mera safar toh waste." (don’t say that sir, my journey from the fastest finger first round will go to waste).

Image: Twitter/@SonyTV, @bombaybasanti