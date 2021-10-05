'KBC 13': Contestant Tells Amitabh Bachchan She Is Jealous Of 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan often indulges with the contestants sitting on the hot seat. Recently, he had a fun interaction with a contestant who revealed she was very jealous of his daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In the latest promo of KBC 13, Amitabh can be seen interacting with a contestant named Divya Sahay. When the megastar asked the contestant if she gets time to watch movies, she replied that she only watches movies. She went on to reveal that she is quite jealous of Aishwarya. She was heard saying in Hindi, “Filmein hi dekhti hun main, Mujhe aapki bahurani se bohot jalan hoti hai".

Surprised Amitabh then asks the reason behind her being jealous. To which she explains that it's only once in 100 years that a girl so beautiful like Aishwarya is born. She said that in her opinion, she is pretty enough to be a movie star as well. "Sau saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hui hai".She continued saying that she looks better than most of the other heroines, why cant she be one.“Lekin baaki heroineon se behtar toh main hi dikhti hu. Main kyu nahi heroine ban sakti?”, she added.

Later in the video, Amitabh said who knows what might happen after today. “Kya pata, devi ji ke aaj ke baad ho jaye aisa kuch toh Toh". To this, the contestant replied, “Ab aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar peda”.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The duo is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. Currently, the actor is in France to attend the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by her husband and her daughter on the trip. In terms of work, Aishwarya will be next seen in a Tamil film titled Ponniyin Selvan.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming celebrity episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be appearing on the show. The quiz show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. So far, the show has got one contestant who won Rs 1 crore.

