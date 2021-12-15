KBC 13: Disha Parmar, Maniesh Paul Answered This Difficult Rs 25 Lakh Question; Can You?

Popular television actor Disha Parmar, recently appeared in the finale week episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, along with actor-cum-host Maniesh Paul, and to much surprise of all, the duo answered Rs 25 lakh question and took the prize money. While her fans are happy for the actress and how well she played along with Maniesh, some would still find the winning question very difficult and hence wouldn't know the answer. But, can you answer the question? Take the challenge here:

The actors answered the following questions, let's see if you can answer them or not?

The questions are as follows, with the answer key in the end:

1. Which of these cricketers was not born in Delhi? (worth Rs 80,000)

Options: Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.

2. Which Indian e-commerce company was founded by Falguni Nayar, now one of India's richest women? (worth Rs 1,60,000)

Options: Myntra, Nykaa, Bewakoof and Biwa.

3. Who commissioned the construction of this minor which was never completed?(worth Rs 6,40,000)

Options: Firoz Shah Tughlaq, Alauddin Khilji, Ibrahim Lodi and Iltutmish.

4. What was the screen name of the popular Hindi film actress Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi?(worth Rs 12,50,000)

Options: Nargis, Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Noor Jehan.

And now, comes the final and most awaited question that left the fans' surprised as Disha and Maniesh answered it correctly, they took a lifeline to answer this question and opted for the "Ask the Expert" lifeline.

5. Who was the first Indian woman sportsperson to be awarded the Padma Shri?(worth Rs 25,00,000)

Options: Kamaljeet Sandhu, Arati Saha, Meena Shah and PT Usha

Answer Key:

1. The correct answer is Rohit Sharma.

2. The correct answer is Nykaa.

3. The correct answer is Alauddin Khilji.

4. The correct answer is Madhubala.

5. The correct answer is Arati Saha

Highlights of the KBC finale week

Several celebrities appear on the tv-reality show KBC to support varied causes and this week in the Shandaar Shukrvaar week before the season bids adieu to its fans, the audience will get to see stars like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai's Disha Parmar, Dhadkan's Additi Gupta and Kaamna's Chandni Sharma, along with Tv's most dashing host Maniesh Paul.

The quiz-based TV-reality show KBC is going to wrap up soon by this week Friday i.e 17th of December and this is its final week wherein, many celebrities are going to appear on the show. Apart from fulfilling several dreams of common people, the show has also entertained the audience with its mind-tickling questions and entertaining weekend episodes featuring notable celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and more. Marking the end of its run for this season, the show decided to invite some of the most popular faces of the television industry.

IMAGE: DISHAPARMAR/INSTAGRAM