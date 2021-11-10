KBC 13: Geeta Singh Gaur Walks Away With 1cr After Failing To Answer THIS Question On Show

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently found its third crorepati in Geeta Singh Gaur, a homemaker from Madhya Pradesh. After winning the prize money of Rs 1 crore, Geeta Singh Gaur quit the game show as she could not answer the Rs 7 crores question. Here is the 7 crore question on KBC 13 and its correct answer.

Geeta Singh Gaur made her way to the final question of the game show KBC13. However, the difficulty level of the Rs 7 crores question made her quit the show and take home a whopping winning amount of Rs 1 crore.

KBC 13's 7 crore question

The final question was, "Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar's grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?" The options were- Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos and Don Francisco. After quitting the show, Geeta Singh Gaur chose Don Henrique, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Don Francisco. The contestant indeed made the right choice of leaving the show with Rs 1 crore instead of risking it.

The contestant confidently answered the previous questions with two lifelines pending to be used. The 1 crore question read, "PK Garg and Homi D Motiwala are athletes from which sport, where they have also won a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards?" The options were- Golf, Polo, Yachting and Ice Hockey. The correct answer was Yachting, which Geeta chose without any lifeline. Her confidence left the show host Amitabh Bachchan impressed.

Who is Geeta Singh Gaur?

Geeta Singh Gaur is a homemaker from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, who became the third crorepati of KBC 13. She was trying for KBC for the past 17 years. On the show, the contestant shared her life story. She left her studies after getting married at an early age. However, she did not lose hope and decided to pursue a law degree in her 30s. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta Singh Gaur became vocal about her journey to KBC and revealed she has been trying to participate in the show ever since it started. She was certain about reaching the show and did not lose hope. The contestant also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan made her feel like a family member and all her nervousness flew away after meeting the legendary star.

