KBC 13: Hema Malini Recreates Gabbar's Dialogue From 'Sholay' With Amitabh Bachchan

Soaring high on ratings, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is all set to mark the highly anticipated reunion of the cult film Sholay. Taking the hot seat will be veteran actor Hema Malini and seasoned director Ramesh Sippy for the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode on KBC 13.

Along with digging out old memories from the time of the filming, the actors engaged in a fun session where they recreated iconic dialogues from the movie.

Hema Malini recreates Gabbar Singh's iconic dialogue

The 1975 cult classic Sholay is memorable for a variety of reasons among which its iconic characters and their dialogues take the cake for leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. Reviving the same magic, Hema Malini, who played Basanti, in the film recreated Gabbar Singh's (Amjad Khan) iconic dialogue despite having her fair share of memorable lines.

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared a sneak peek of the special episode where Hema Malini, displaying the epochal mannerisms of Gabbar Singh, was seen saying, ''Jo darr gaya samjho marr gaya''. Amitabh Bachchan was not far off as he impersonated the iconic character with the dialogue, ''Kitne aadmi the''. Their fun session left the audience cheering for the two legendary actors' performances.

The sneak peek was captioned ''aaza hone wale hain Sholay film se jude kayi saare kisse, #KBC13 ke manch par Sholay ke Reunion mein! Toh dekhna mat bhooliyega inn interesting palon ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein''. It also showed the actors along with director Ramesh Sippy sharing anecdotes from the sets of Sholay and promises to reveal some unknown facts of the film.

The teaser has fueled the anticipation of the fans to witness the cast reuniting to mark 46 years since the release of Sholay. Netizens are also expecting more impersonations from legendary actors. However, this is not the first time that Hema Malini has shown off her impersonation skills as earlier she appeared on Super Dancer 4 and recreated Dharmendra's iconic hook step from the 1975 hit song Yamla Pagla Deewana.

The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 featuring Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will premiere on October 15.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial