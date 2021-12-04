KBC 13: Jethalal And Champaklal Gada's Fun Scolding Has Audience Roaring With Laughter

The upcoming episode of the famous reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will host some much-loved characters from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip Joshi, who played Jethalal Gada, Champaklal Gada's character, Amit Bhatt will be seen gracing the show with their presence. In a short clip shared by Sony TV, Dilip Joshi asks host Amitabh Bachchan if he shouts at his son, Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Bhatt had a reply that has the KBC 13 audience roaring with laughter.

KBC 13 to soon welcome Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt

The short clip shared by Sony TV saw Dilip Joshi asking Big B if he ever chides his son, Abhishek Bachchan. He seems to be hinting at his on-screen father, Champaklal Gada, played by Bhatt, who often shouts at him on the show. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he used to shout at his son when he was younger, but he's all grown up now. To this Joshi replied by mentioning he was sure he shouted at him with love. The KBC 13 host then asks if Champaklal Gada ever shouts at him, and he immediately denies it, clearly scared of his on-screen dad.

He then ends up getting a befitting reply from Champaklal, making the audience roar with laughter. The short clip also shows Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer on the show in the audience. The caption of the fun-fill clip read, "Sawaal aur jawaab ke beech honge kayi saare masti bhare pal aur anokhe kisse, jab #KBC ke manch par aayegi #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah ki team!" The much-awaited episode will air on December 10 on Sony TV.

Kaun Banega Crorepati recently completed 1000 episodes and on the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli. The host of almost 21 years took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about some of the good times he has had on the show along with some of his contestants. He also gave the audience a glimpse into some of the major milestones the show has witnessed along the way. Here's a short clip from the episode.

(Image: Instagram/@sonyentertainmenttelevision)