'KBC 13': Neeraj Chopra And PR Sreejesh Answered THIS Question And Won Rs 25 Lakhs

Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh appeared as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The athletes joined Amitabh Bachchan at the show, few weeks after giving away their brilliant performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the Olympians and also talked about their personal and professional lives. In the game, the duo firmly answered all the questions before them. They only used two lifelines and reached the milestone of Rs 25 lakhs. They easily answered their last question before the final buzzer. Here is the answer which made them win the prize money at KBC 13.

Question: On December 25, 2019, the Indian Railway launched which new train service that is fully equipped with Vistadome coaches?

Jan Shatabdi Express Deccan Express Himalayan Queen Him Darshan Express

Answer: Him Darshan Express

Details about Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh

Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh brought immense glory to the country with their Olympic wins. Neeraj Chopra broke records and became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics. The athlete stood first in Javeline Trow at Tokyo Olympics 2020. On the other hand, the entire country was moved with the performance of both Indian Men and Women's hockey teams at the Tokyo games. PR Sreejesh, former captain of the Indian Men's hockey team, served as the goalkeeper. The team won the bronze medal after defeating Germany.

Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh open up on their life struggles and success journey

In KBC 13, Sreejesh and Neeraj Chopra entered the sets wearing their Olympic medals. They even let veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan hold their medals. They shared several life stories with Amitabh Bachchan. When asked about their struggles, the sportsmen revealed how they started their careers. Neeraj Chopra revealed he did not own a javelin stick in his early days. The athlete further shared he bought his first javelin stick with his own money as he did not want to burden his family. On the other hand, PR Sreejesh made the host Amitabh Bachchan emotional with his early career struggle. The hockey player revealed his father sold their only cow to send him money for his goalkeeper kit.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial