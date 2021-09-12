KBC 13: Olympians Neeraj, Sreejesh Get Warm Welcome As Big B Chants 'Hindustan Zindabad'

The Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics made the entire country proud with their extraordinary performance. The contingent brought a total of seven medals to the country. Javeline thrower Neeraj Chopra became a household name with his record-breaking performance as he won India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics. The Men and Women's Hockey teams also made the entire country proud by giving a tremendous performance. Neeraj Chopra and veteran Hockey player PR Sreejesh will now be seen on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 the coming weekend. In the latest promo of the special episode, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was heard chanting 'Hindustan Zindabad' to honour the country and the Olympians.

Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh will join Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 13 for its Friday special episode. The official Instagram handle of Sony TV shared a promo of the episode in which Big B was chanting 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra wore a red suit, while Sreejesh, a member of Men's hockey team who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, donned a grey blazer. The caption of the promo read, "Apne desh ka naam roshan karke #KBC13 ke maanch par aane wale hai, Tokyo Olympics 2020 ke gold medalist Neeraj aur Sreejesh! Suniye unke sangharsh aur Olympics ke anubhav ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, 17th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf sony par [After the made India proud at Tokyo Olympics 2020, gold medalist Neeraj and Sreejesh are coming to KBC 13. Hear them talk about their struggle and their experience at Olympics on #KaunBanegaCrorepati, on 17th Sept, at 9 pm, only on Sony] [sic]."

Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed in the special episode of KBC 13

Reportedly, as per a previous promo, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as he held an Olympic medal in his hands. Big B asked the Olympians if he could touch the medal. He looked at the medal in awe and expressed his surprise about the medal being quite heavy. The audience was then heard shouting Vande Mataram. As Neeraj Chopra joined the audience, Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed. Amitabh Bachchan also shot past the Men's Hockey team's goalkeeper Sreejesh with a hockey stick. Sreejesh later presented the legendary actor with a hockey stick and an official Team India jersey with the signature of all 19 players. The duo also shared their experience of participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo 2020 was Neeraj Chopra's first-ever Olympic games.

(IMAGE: AP AND AMITABH BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM)