KBC 13: Olympics Medallists Neeraj Chopra & PR Sreejesh Narrate Journey To Success

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is all set to welcome Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh to the hot seat to answer general knowledge questions. The two had a memorable time on the show as they revealed some tips and tricks about their respective sports, as well as indulged in banter with the host Amitabh Bachchan The sneak peek of the episode is doing the rounds on the internet as netizens express their excitement to see the duo have a fun interaction with Senior Bachchan.

Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Taking to their Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television shared an exciting sneak peek from the upcoming episode with the caption, ''Jeevan se haar shabd ko hatakar, bahut saara parishram karne ke baad Neeraj aur Sreejesh ne dilaya desh ko Olympic medal! Dekhiye unki never give up spirit se bhari journey.'' During a candid chat with the veteran actor, the duo opened up about the obstacles they faced during their Olympics journey and what it took to win medals for the country.

Neeraj Chopra on achieving an 80-metre throw

''I chose Javelin Throw in 2012 and to reach in Olympics, it took me over 10 years because it was my first Olympics. I faced several difficulties and due to the COVID situation, I was uncertain of my future in Olympics. It was very difficult. But when I won the Gold, proudly waved the Tricolour flag around the stadium and when the National anthem played, it felt like my biggest dream came true.''

PR Sreejesh on bagging bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The former captain of the Indian national team, Sreejesh opened up about the losing streak his team had to face in the 2012 Olympics. He stated,

''We did not win any matches in the 2012 Olympics. When we returned to India, everyone was laughing at us. They asked us 'why we went to play Hockey there and not make our country proud?'. When we would go to any functions, they would make us seat far behind in the corner. When we got the medal, it feels like all the things we heard, everything we sacrificed and every time we cried...''

This earned a round of applause from the audience as well as superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will premiere on September 17.

Image: Twitter/@SonyTV