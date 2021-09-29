KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi Shares Funny Anecdote About A 'symbolic Love Letter' He Once Wrote

Recently, Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi along with Pratik Gandhi took the hot seat in Sony Entertainment's reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13. During his special appearance, Tripathi while talking to host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, opened up about his love life. The promo video has been shared by Sony Television via their official Instagram handle.

Pankaj Tripathi shares his love life on KBC 13

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sony TV dropped a video where Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking Pankaj Tripathi if he has ever written a love letter. Tripathi flashed a wide smile and turned to his wife Mridula Tripathi, who was seated in the audience. Mridula couldn't stop blushing. In Hindi, Tripathi says, "I wrote a very symbolic love letter once. The first half of the letter was normal - talking about everyone in the house, paying my respects to the elders of the family, giving an update about my well-being - but in the end, I added, ‘Bado ko pranaam aur chote ko pyaar (My respects to the elders and love to the younger ones).’"

Bachchan then chipped in, "Toh samaj gaye honge (they would've understood)." "Mujhe pata hai choti padegi toh samaj jayegi. Chitti ka maksad sirf choti ko pyaar hai, aur kuch nahi hai (I knew if the youngest would read it, she would understand. The intention was to send my love to her, that's all)," Tripathi said, leaving Bachchan in splits.

The Sacred Games star added, "But ek baat zarur thi, dil dene ke pehle hum puchte the, ‘Vivaah karogi kya?’ (she asked) ‘Kyun?’ Maine kaha, ‘Uske baad mein pyaar karunga’ (But there's one thing. Before I gave my heart, I asked if she would get married to me. When she asked why, I said, ‘I will fall in love with you only if you marry me.'" To which Bachchan was quick to praise him by saying, "Kya baat hai, waah waah."

Earlier, yet another promo video from the episode was shared which featured Pratik Gandhi asking Bachchan several questions about a middle-class household. The Gujarati actor asked Bachchan if he has ever whacked a TV remote if it didn't work, turned a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag, and wiped dirty hands on his trousers. The questions left the KBC 13 host speechless.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial