KBC 13 Producer Siddharth Basu Responds To Fan's Suggestion On Play-along Game

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's producer Siddhartha Basu has received an interesting suggestion from a viewer about the play-along game. The quiz show hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan provides an opportunity for the person sitting at home to win up to ₹1 lakh by play-along game on the Sony LIV app.

A viewer took to Twitter and suggested the producer as to how the show can increase the toughness of the play-along game in order to select the winners. He asked the show producer to increase the bonus questions related to general knowledge and stop prediction questions. He tweeted, “Respected @babubasu sir. It’s our humble request that if you really want to increase the toughness of the game in order to select the lakhpatis then please increase bonus question related to GK but please stop these prediction questions. Hoping for a positive reply sir[sic].”

Responding to this, Siddhartha clarified that he is not involved with the play-along game in any way and redirected the viewer to the SonyLiv app team. He wrote, “Allow me to clarify once again that I have absolutely nothing to do with the play-along game. Please tag @SonyLIVHelps on anything related to it. You can also mail kbcresponse@setindia.com[sic]."

This is not the first time, the show producer has responded to fans' questions and doubts about the quiz show. Earlier, he addressed a fan’s claim that one of the questions asked on KBC 13 itself was wrong. Even the wrong answer was showed to be the correct one, the fan had claimed. In response, the producer had said that there was no error whatsoever and asked him to check the concerned handbooks. The question was — “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer was shown to be ‘Question Hour’.

Recently, the show host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured his toe. He shared the update on his blog and wrote that he is in ‘excruciating pain’ but will be back to his healthy self in 4-5 weeks. Despite taking care of his toe and nursing it, the actor has been working rigorously and shooting the show. Meanwhile, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi appeared as the celebrity guest in the recent Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

