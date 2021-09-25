KBC 13: Suniel Shetty Recalls First Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan; Refers To Him As 'God'

The latest episode of KBC 13 was star-studded with two of the amazing actors from Bollywood namely Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff who cracked up the fans during their fun interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show.

During the episode, Suniel Shetty even recalled the time when he first met Amitabh Bachchan on a movie set and referred to him as ‘God’.

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff on KBC 13

As Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff became a part of the popular game show on SonyTV, the actors shared their sweet instances from the past recalling their meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. Suniel Shetty recalled how he met the actor on the sets of his iconic movie, Don, and revealed how he wanted to take an autograph from him but the security didn’t allow him to meet Amitabh Bachchan. He further recalled that it was Amitabh Bachchan who later asked the security person to let him come in. Suniel Shetty also mentioned that the actor gave him a number to contact him to which he asked why didn’t he call him. Shetty then answered that he could not talk to his ‘God’ leaving Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed.

Dada aur Anna ne bataayein kisse, AB sir se apni pehli mulakat ke! Dekhiye yeh haseen palon ko #ShaandaarShukravaar mein aaj raat 9 baje sirf #KBC13 mein, sony par. #ShaandaarShukravaar @SrBachchan @bindasbhidu @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/vpJRXF7xNh — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

On the other hand, even Jackie Shroff recalled an instance where he was shooting for a film in Chennai. Continuing further, he revealed that the moment he realised Amitabh Bachchan was staying at a hotel near him, he decided to take an autograph from him. He then added that when he was on his way to meet him at the hotel, he ran into his kids, Abhishek and Shweta who wanted to have his autograph instead.

As their fun interaction continued during the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie Shroff about his ‘bhidu bhasha’ to which the latter stated that it was because of the area he was born in and partially because of Amitabh Bachchan. On hearing this, Suniel Shetty and the audience cracked up while Amitabh Bachchan delivered his iconic dialogue "Aisa to aadmi doich time bhaagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho. Tum kaiko bhaag raha hai". (A man runs like this only because of two reasons: an Olympic race or while escaping from the police. Why are you running?)

Image: Instagram/@Sonytvofficial