'KBC 13': WATCH Amitabh Bachchan's Fun Banter With Riteish About Genelia's Good Memory

Bollywood's romantic couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be appearing on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, October 8. In the recent promo, the couple had fun interactions with the megastar and also gave a spin to his famous dialogues.

The promo video, shared by Sony TV, opened with Amitabh Bachchan asking the star couple about their preparation for the show, to which Genelia replied that she has not prepared, while Riteish jokingly said, he has brought a lifeline, his wife for the show. He went on to mention his wife's sharp memory and said she still remembers every schedule of their first film which they did 20 years ago.

Amitabh Bachchan tells downsides of a wife with good memory

The Piku actor then cited the disadvantages of a wife with good memory. He quipped, "You said na, that her memory is sharp, there are a number of advantages but there are also downsides. There are a few things that you might hope the wife doesn't remember,” said the megastar on which Riteish seems to agree.

Riteish Deshmukh gives romantic twist to Amitabh's iconic dialogues

In another promo video, Riteish can be seen giving a romantic spin to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogues. The actor goes down on his knees for her ladylove Genelia and goes on to say Amitabh's Kaalia's dialogue,'"Hum jahan khade hote hain line vahin see shuru hoti hai." He said, “Mere liye, jahaan tum khadi ho jaati ho, line wahin se shuru hoti hai".

He also gives a spin to the famous line from Shahenshah's 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai', to “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura, he said.

Reposting the promo on Twitter, Genelia wrote, “My First time on #kaunbanegacrorepati with the Navra @Riteishd and it was so so so special.. @SrBachchan Thank You for making us feel so loved and making us have such a good time.. Can’t wait to watch it #ShaandaarShukravaar – 8th Oct rat 9baje, sirf Sony par.”

Meanwhile, Scam 1992 series fame Pratik Gandhi and actor Pankaj Tripathi last appeared as celebrity guests on the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

(Image: Twitter@Sonytvofficial)