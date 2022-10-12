KBC 14: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 7.5 Crore Question; Can You Answer It Correctly?

The fourteenth season of Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently witnessed a jaw-dropping moment when a contestant managed to win Rs 1 Crore and failed to answer the final question for Rs 7.5 crore bumper prize. On the other hand, the episode also featured Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as special guests on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday.

Can you answer the KBC Rs 7.5 crore question?

During the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, the roll-over contestant Shashwat Goel from Delhi was set to take up the Rs 1 Crore question which was - The bhitari pillar in Ghazipur, UP, is an important source in determining the genealogy of the kings of which empire? Options: A. Shaishunaga; B. Gupta; C. Nanda; D. Maurya. Goel managed to answer the question correctly by choosing Option B.

As the game show continued, Amitabh Bachchan presented the 17th question for Rs 7.5 crore that read- Which British Army unit was given the motto ‘Primus in Indis’ because it was the first to serve in India?” Options: A. 41st (Welsh) Regiment of Foot; B. 1st Coldstream Guards; C. 5th Light Infantry; D. 39th Regiment of Foot.

While it was risky for Shashwat Goel to attempt this question as he would drop down to Rs 75 Lakhs if the answer goes wrong, the contestant told Amitabh Bachchan that he was ready to take that risk. As he attempted the question, he was first inclined towards locking option D, however, he changed his answer to option A. It was then revealed that his initial instinct was right as the correct answer was Option D 39th Regiment of Foot. Therefore, Goel went home with Rs 75 Lakh prize money.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the film Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna and is gearing up for the release of the films namely Project K, Uunchai, Ganapath and Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

