The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off two days ago with a star-studded event. The questions, prizes and fun-filled moments have been entertaining fans since the launch of the latest season. A glimpse of this was seen in the latest promo from the forthcoming episode of KBC 14.

The video featured actor-host Amitabh Bachchan indulging in fun banter with a contestant who was sitting on the 'hot seat' in front to him. The clip saw Big B getting curious to know about online dating after the contestant told him that he has brought his girlfriend to the show as his companion, whom he met through an online dating app.

Contestant left in splits over Amitabh Bachchan's curiosity

In the promo, shared by Sony TV, Amitabh Bachchan asked Ayush (contestant), "Who is your companion on the show?" He replied, "My girlfriend.", soon after which the Jhund star asked, "How did you guys meet?" Ayush responded, "We met through a dating app."

Bachchan, who got confused with his answer, then said, "You guys sent your bios. You messaged her and then she messaged you and then you guys decided to talk but how did you guys meet?" Ayush started blushing with the megastar's curiosity and responded, "Sir I was aware that you'll be curious, but I had no idea that you'll be so curious."

The whole conversation let Ayush, Big B as well as the entire audience in splits, as evident from the video. Sharing the clip, Sony TV wrote, "Vistaar mein apni online love story suna kar @ayushgarg94 mitaayenge humari aur @amitabhbachchan ji ki curiosity! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #KBC2022". (By sharing his online love story in detail, @ayushgarg94 will resolve ours and @amitabhbachchan ji's curiosity! Watch #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri at 9 pm, only on sleeping. #KBC2022) (sic)."

On the professional front, apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, which began airing on August 7, Bachchan has numerous projects in his kitty including Brahmastra, Adipurush, Project K, Uunchai and Goodbye. Out of these projects, he will first be seen in Brahmastra next month, which also stars Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.