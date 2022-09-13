Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 and recently, he got emotional after a contestant, who works in the postal department, read out a letter she wrote for him. The makers released a promo video of an upcoming episode that saw a contestant named Jyotirmayee Mallick from Odisha sitting on the 'hot seat.' As the contestant reads out the message, Big B said that she made him 'emotional' by sharing her kind words about him.

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional over a heartfelt gesture by a KBC contestant

The promo video was on Instagram in which Jyotirmayee Mallick could be seen reading out the letter loudly. The letter read, "Respected Amitabh Bachchan Ji, I do not know if we can ever be like you, but you have proved that you are one of us. The way you pull the chair for us, wipe our tears and then put the tissue in your pocket, meet the audience… Sometimes I think to myself, a superstar like you can only come once in a generation." Watch the video here:

Following this, the Jhund actor could be joining his hands as a gesture of gratitude for her heartwarming letter, and said, “Bohut bhavuk kiya aapne humko (You have made me very emotional)". The caption of the video read, "Jyotirmayee Mallick ji ne apni lihi hui chhithi se Amitabh Bachchan Ji ko bhaavuk kar diya (Jyotirmayee Mallick made him emotional with her letter)…"

Amitabh Bachchan on the professional front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and will next star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming family drama Goodbye. Apart from this, the actor also has Uunchai and Project K in his kitty. The actor will also star opposite Deepika Padukone in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.