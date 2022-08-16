KBC 14 Features Question On Aman Gupta; 'Shark Tank' Star Elated, Uses Big B Dialogue Spin

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 14th season, which opened up to an overwhelming response from the audiences. A recent episode of KBC 14 left Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta thrilled as a question about his company popped up in one of the rounds.

Sharing his excitement, the entrepreneur shared a screengrab of the episode where a question was about the products sold by his and Sameer Mehta's venture. In the caption, Aman mentioned he was proud to see entrepreneurs and startups being a part of the General Knowledge database. He used clever wordplay on an iconic dialogue from Big B himself in Deewaar.

KBC 14 question on Shark Tank's Aman Gupta leaves him elated

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 16, Aman dropped the screengrab of the question appearing on the show, which read "boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of these products?" The options were, a) Boat, b) Cupboards, c) Headphones and d) Cars.

In the caption, Aman mentioned, "Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn...Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions." Take a look.

His post garnered a lot of reactions from fans, who dropped comments like," superb," "wow," and "Congratulations, Such a Proud Moment," among other things. Gupta's Shark Tank India co-panelist Ashneer Grover also wrote, "Superb."

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges/ investors also called the 'Sharks'. These panellists decide whether to invest their money for a stake in the company. The Indian version featured seven names from the business world, Aman, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar.

The success of the show's first season led to Sony TV developing another instalment, which is expected to launch sometime by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal also spoke to Pinkvilla recently and opened up on his stint in the second season. He said, "Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully, I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein." (It has not been finalised yet. Hopefully, I will be a part of it otherwise the show will not be that interesting.)"