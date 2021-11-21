KBC : 9-year-old Contestant Mimicking Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Latter In Splits

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 13th season, and the show is hosting a Students Special Week. Sony Entertainment Television recently uploaded a promo from its upcoming episode that will feature a 9-year-old boy, who takes it upon himself to mimic the legendary actor and host of the famous show, Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had a hilarious reaction to the youngster's impression of him.

9-year-old contestant mimics Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Arunodai Sharma will soon grace the Kaun Banega Crorepati stage with his presence. The youngster in a short promo can be seen imitating Bachchan on the show, and the crowd seems to love his short act. He says, "Agar aapne B kia hota to aap galat hote, agar aapne D kiya hota to bhi aap galat hote. Lekin agar aapne C kia hota… Yeh kya kardia manyavar aapne!" (If you had selected B it would be wrong, if you had picked D then also it would be wrong if you selected C… what did you do!) Bachchan then said, "Main nahi khel raha aapke sath bhaisab" (I am not playing with you, Sir.) Arunodai has a fantastic come back for the host as he said, "Aise na boliye sir. Fastest finger first se lekar yaha tak ka mera safar toh waste." (don’t say that sir, my journey from the fastest finger first round will go to waste). His comment got the crowd and the actor roaring with laughter.

Watch the hilarious clip from the upcoming KBC 13 episode here

Amitabh Bachchan had previously posted a picture with Arunodai Sharma on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the caption of the post, he asked his fans and followers not to mistake it for a PR exercise. He urged people not to miss the episode and called the 9-year-old 'unbelievable adorable'. The caption of the post read, "Please please please .. don’t look at this as a PR exercise .. BUT .. please do not miss seeing this little fellow on KBC. He is simply UNBELIEVABLY ADORABLE[sic]." The duo seemed like they were dancing in the picture and seemed to be having the time of their lives.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)